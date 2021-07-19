Polk County man accused of assaulting officers on Jan. 6 remains at-large

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – While one Tampa Bay capitol riot suspect’s case reaches a resolution, another one continues to evade federal agents.

Jonathan Pollock, 21, of Lakeland, is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in connection to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jonathan Pollock of Lakeland (Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

“Jonathan Pollock assaulted three police officers, pulling one down a set of steps, kneeing and punching another in the face, and punching and pushing a third by the neck,” according to a release from the FBI.

During the riot, the FBI alleges Pollock seized a riot shield, thrust it into an officer’s throat and face, and then slammed it into the police line.

Olivia Pollock, his sister, Joshua Doolin, an ex-Polk Fire Rescue EMT, and Joseph Hutchinson III, all of Lakeland, were arrested in late June.

On the same day, federal agents raided the Pollock home on North Galloway Road.

“I’m his grandmother and I love him to pieces and he’s a good man. He loves the Lord and he loves the country and he loves his flag,” said a woman who answered the door at the Pollock home Monday.

A large Trump 2020 sign on the Pollock property now has a new sign below it.

It reads “FREE POLITICAL PRISONERS.”

“No matter what side of the issue you’re on, you need to have support for law enforcement,” said Republican Polk County commissioner Bill Braswell. “To assault cops, that’s a bad idea at any level, no matter what you think the right answer is.”