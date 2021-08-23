Polk County deputy dies of COVID-19 after weeks in hospital

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County deputy died Monday after weeks of fighting COVID-19, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead, 32, died of the illness earlier in the day.

A graduate of the University of Florida, Broadhead had been a deputy since November 2011, working as a patrol deputy, property crimes detective, robbery detective, and homicide detective in his time with the PCSO.

In his 10 years as a deputy, he earned a Medal of Valor in 2013, several division and department commendations, a Sheriff’s Commendation, and Meritorious Service Medal in 2017.

Broadhead leaves behind his wife, Elisa Broadhead — a former deputy herself — and five children, three of which were his stepchildren.

The sheriff’s office is planning a line of duty funeral service and will release that information soon.