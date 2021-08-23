Polk County deputy dies of COVID-19 after weeks in hospital

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sheriff Grady Judd, left, Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead, right (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County deputy died Monday after weeks of fighting COVID-19, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead, 32, died of the illness earlier in the day.

A graduate of the University of Florida, Broadhead had been a deputy since November 2011, working as a patrol deputy, property crimes detective, robbery detective, and homicide detective in his time with the PCSO.

In his 10 years as a deputy, he earned a Medal of Valor in 2013, several division and department commendations, a Sheriff’s Commendation, and Meritorious Service Medal in 2017.

Broadhead leaves behind his wife, Elisa Broadhead — a former deputy herself — and five children, three of which were his stepchildren.

The sheriff’s office is planning a line of duty funeral service and will release that information soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss