Polk Co. residents cleaning up after tornado ripped through neighborhood

KATHLEEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Geronimo Reyes-Estrada still can’t shake what he and his family lived through days ago.

“In the closet: my wife, my daughter, my son, like this,” said the man, showing 8 On Your Side how the family of four huddled as a tornado blew over their home. “12 to 15 seconds. Phew,” he exclaimed.

They were spared Friday night, but video from Drone 8 shows that everything around them was tossed around like toys.

On Monday, Reyes-Estrada cleaned up his property.

“We sleep two nights with my family in Plant City,” he said.

He and his family, like others in Kathleen, near Lakeland, must decide what to do going forward.

Across the street, Jessica Holley spent the day picking up things tossed around her yard.

“Today, I’m pulling stuff out of my bedroom because my bedroom got messed up,” the woman said.

Polk County Crews will spend the week picking up and getting rid of tornado debris that has been piled up along the road.

Some people still don’t have power, but utility crews are working diligently to turn the lights on for the entire area.

No one was physically hurt when the EF2 tornado blew through, officials said.