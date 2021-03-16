‘You’ll be praised’: Audio of Trump call with Georgia elections investigator offers new details

Trump participates in a meeting with the CEOs of major Banks to discuss the coronavirus covid-19 response during a meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(NBC News) — President Donald Trump urged Georgia’s chief elections investigator to find “dishonesty” that could help overturn the state’s election results, framing her work as a matter of national importance, according to audio of a December phone call obtained from the secretary of state’s office Monday.

Officials discovered the recording of the conversation between Trump and Frances Watson, the lead elections investigator for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in a trash folder on Watson’s device while responding to a public records request, according to a source familiar with the internal process.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the audio.

“You have the most important job in the country right now,” Trump told Watson, who was leading an audit of absentee ballot signatures in Cobb County at the time, according to the audio.

“Because if we win Georgia … the people of Georgia are so angry at what happened to me, they know I won,” he continued, repeating the false claim that he won the state.

President Joe Biden won Georgia by 12,670 votes, according Georgia’s certified election results.

