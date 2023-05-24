TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Feelings are mixed about Gov. Ron DeSantis and his pitch to young voters during his presidential announcement.

However, almost all agree that young voters have the potential to shift the outcome of the election.

Momentum is building and young voters are becoming more energized as the race to the White House takes shape.

“They want a fighter and I see the same thing on the left as well,” said Jake Hoffman, executive director of Tampa Bay Young Republicans. “They want people who are actually going to get things done.”

Right now, Tampa Bay Young Republicans are gauging the temperature of their members and polling to see which Republican candidate is the front-runner in their group.

The organization is planning to announce an endorsement by the end of the week.

“It has been neck and neck,” said Michelle Sassouni. “Almost 50/50 straight down the line. I’ll be interested to see if this announcement sways it.”

The political interest among young voters is building.

In Hillsborough County, 18-to 25-year-olds are the leading group of voters behind senior citizens over 66 years old.

It’s a trend Hillsborough County Young Democrats are tracking.

“It’s really important that we start organizing and energizing young people now rather than waiting until six months before election day,” said Jackson McMillan, treasurer of Florida Young Democrats. “I’m happy to say that’s something we’re really focusing on.”

There are 925,421 registered voters in Hillsborough County.

According to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections, roughly 38 percent of registered voters are under 40 years old.

“Voters under 40 are the lifeblood of politics whether they know it or not,” said Jordi Zapata, president of Hillsborough County Young Democrats. “We plan to make that a reality this coming election and elections going forward.”