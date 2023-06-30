TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to his supporter’s inboxes three times in the last week each with the subject line: “Do not tell my children that men can get pregnant.”

The pitches were sent by the Ron DeSantis for President campaign ahead of the FEC-mandated end-of-quarter fundraising deadline on Friday.

The emails, targeting President Joe Biden and the “woke mob,” attempted to garner support and separate small-dollar Republican donors from their hard-earned cash.

“Why have our federal leaders stood idly by while American children and adults have been told by the woke mob that we must accept that men can get pregnant?” DeSantis questioned, while also raising concern with smiilar issues that Republican voters have prioritized.

“Why do Joe Biden and the Left think it’s common sense to salute the Pride Flag? Or fly it equal to our American Flag? Why does the Left find it appropriate to applaud a group of topless transgender women on the White House lawn at a “family-friendly event” where children were present?”

DeSantis has leaned heavily into what many have dubbed a culture war, building his campaign on the basis of “beating the woke agenda” in Florida and delivering “big results for America.”

The governor has repeatedly touted his legislative achievements like banning drag shows for minors, limiting DEI and CRT funding in higher education, and allowing constitutional carry in the Sunshine State.

“In Florida, we proved that it could be done,” DeSantis said. “We chose facts over fear. We chose Education over indoctrination. We chose Law and order over rioting and disorder.”

As an added measure to build support and raise awareness, DeSantis’ campaign has also continued to give away bumper stickers, yard signs, and other apparel in exchange for donations.

“Whether your bumper sticker belongs on your laptop or your car, what better way to show your support than displaying Ron DeSantis for President everywhere you go?”

“I’m humbly asking for your support to show this country our momentum,” another DeSantis email added. “Please consider chipping in $10, $25, $47, or any other amount you can afford.”