White House press secretary: ‘Science should not stand in the way of’ schools reopening

WASHINGTON (NBC) — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a Thursday press briefing that “science should not stand in the way of” schools fully reopening for the upcoming academic year, later blasting coverage of her comments as a “case study in media bias.”

Asked about President Donald Trump’s message to parents as some schools opt to go fully online in the coming weeks, McEnany said “the president has said unmistakably that he wants schools to open.”

“And I was just in the Oval talking to him about that,” she said. “When he says open, he means open in full, kids being able to attend each and every day in their school. The science should not stand in the way of this.”

She added that the U.S. is an “outlier” among western nations in terms of getting kids back to school, adding, “the science is on our side here and we encourage for localities and states to just simply follow the science, open our schools.”

“It’s very damaging to our children,” she said. “There’s a lack of reporting of abuse, there’s mental depressions that are not addressed, suicidal ideations that are not addressed when students are not in school. Our schools are extremely important, they’re essential, and they must reopen.”

