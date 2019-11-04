What’s on the ballot: 2019 municipal elections in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Voters in several Tampa Bay area cities will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in municipal elections. Local leaders – from mayors to city council members – are on the ballots, along with proposed charter amendments and referendum questions.

Here’s a look at the candidates and proposed amendments on each ballot for the cities holding elections on Tuesday:

City of Seminole – Pinellas County

Voters in Seminole will be casting their ballots to decide on a mayor, council members and charter amendments.

City of Seminole Mayor:

Darren Clark

Leslie Waters

City of Seminole Council Member (Vote for up to two):

Thomas M. “Thom” Barnhorn

Jim Olliver

Kelly Wissing

Charter Amendments:

ONE: Providing Clarified Residency Requirements for Council Members Prior to Qualifying and Retention While in Office

ONE: Providing Clarified Residency Requirements for Council Members Prior to Qualifying and Retention While in Office

TWO: Amending Meeting Date at Which Vice-Mayor Shall Be Annually Elected

THREE: Deleting Language Allowing the City Council to Assign Duties to the City Clerk

FOUR: Establishing the Charter Review Committee's Appointment Process

City of St. Petersburg – Pinellas County

St. Pete residents will be voting on council members in several different districts, two charter amendments and a referendum question.

City of St. Petersburg Council Member District 1:

Robert G. Blackmon

John M. Hornebeck

City of St. Petersburg Council Member District 3:

Orlando A. Acosta

Ed Montanari

City of St. Petersburg Council Member District 5:

Trenia L. Cox

Deborah Figgs-Sanders

City of St. Petersburg Council Member District 7:

Eritha “Akile” Cainion

Lisa Wheeler-Bowman

Charter Amendments:

ONE: Creating Exception to Referendum Requirement for Accepting Conservation or Preservation Grants and Clarifying Related Language

ONE: Creating Exception to Referendum Requirement for Accepting Conservation or Preservation Grants and Clarifying Related Language

TWO: Aligning Terms of City Council Members and Mayor with City Council Meeting Schedule

Referendum Question:

Authorizing Agreement for Operation of St. Petersburg Sailing Center through December 31, 2040

City of Auburndale – Polk County

Voters in Auburndale will only be voting on one city commissioner seat.

City Commissioner Seat #4:

Tanner Atkinson

Danny Chandler

Jack R. Myers

City of Fort Meade – Polk County

Fort Meade voters will be weighing in on two proposed charter amendments.

Charter Amendments:

ONE: Early Commission Term Start When Filling Vacant Seat

ONE: Early Commission Term Start When Filling Vacant Seat

TWO: New Procedures Related to Determining and Filling Vacant Commission Seats

City of Lakeland – Polk County

Lakeland voters will be casting their ballots to decide on city commissioners as well as three different charter amendments.

City Commissioner Northeast District B:

Jiwa Farrell

Bill “Tiger” Read

City Commissioner At-Large #2:

Chad McLeod

Carole Philipson

Ricky Shirah

Shandale Terrell

Charter Amendments:

ONE: An Amendment to the Charter to Eliminate Obsolete Provisions, Eliminate Gender References; other Miscellaneous Provisions

ONE: An Amendment to the Charter to Eliminate Obsolete Provisions, Eliminate Gender References; other Miscellaneous Provisions

TWO: An Amendment Reducing Terms for Commissioners/Mayor from 4 to 3; Not Applicable to Incumbents.

THREE: An Amendment Changing the Requirements Necessary to Sell any City Water Plant or Electric Utility.

City of Winter Haven – Polk County

Winter Haven citizens will be voting on a candidate to fill one city commissioner seat.

City Commissioner Seat #1:

Nikki Beckett

Elizabeth P. Davis

JoNathan “Joey” Hilliard

James Edward Hogan

L. Tracy Mercer

William J. Twyford

City of Anna Maria – Manatee County

All candidates in the City of Anna Maria are running unopposed, so the only thing on the ballot will be proposed charter amendments.

Charter Amendments:

ONE: City Charter Amendment Providing for Forfeiture of Office upon Finding of Ethics Violation

ONE: City Charter Amendment Providing for Forfeiture of Office upon Finding of Ethics Violation

TWO: City Charter Amendment Requiring City Commission's Approval for Mayor's Appointment of City Treasurer

THREE: City Charter Cleanup Amendment

City of Bradenton Beach – Manatee County

While the City of Bradenton Beach is on the calendar to hold a municipal election this year, all candidates are running unopposed. Therefore, the city will not be holding an election.

City of Holmes Beach – Manatee County

Holmes Beach residents will be voting on commissioners and several charter amendments.

City of Holmes Beach Commission (Vote for no more than three):

Rick Hurst

Jim Kihm

Terry W. Schaefer

Carol Soustek

Charter Amendments:

ONE: Revision of Legal Description

ONE: Revision of Legal Description

TWO: Addition of language further restricting use of City-owned or controlled real property

THREE: Adoption of budget amendment language

FOUR: Adoption to delete references to charter officers and require commission concurrence to terminate department heads

FIVE: Adoption of an amendment that provides clarification to Section 6.01(e) (scope and responsibilities of City Treasurer)

SIX: Deletion of Building and Public Works Department as a Charter department

SEVEN: Deletion of Human Resources as a Charter Department

EIGHT: Transfer certain election duties to the Supervisor of Elections

City of Venice – Sarasota County

Voters in Venice will cast their ballots to decide on a mayor and two council members.

Mayor:

Frankie S. Abbruzzino

Bob Daniels

Ron Feinsod

Council Member Seat 5:

Nick Pachota

Debbie Sanacore

Council Member Seat 6:

Tim Brady

Joe Neunder

City of Avon Park – Highlands County

The City of Avon Park will be voting on a new mayor, a city council member and several charter amendments.

Mayor:

Garrett Anderson

Aljoe Hinson

Avon Park City Council:

Jim Barnard

Terry Heston

Charter Amendments:

ONE: Amendment to Clarify Councilmembers’ Compensation May Include Compensation Other Than Money

ONE: Amendment to Clarify Councilmembers' Compensation May Include Compensation Other Than Money

TWO: Amendment to Clarify Councilmembers' Limitations On Powers

THREE: An Amendment to Clarify Manner of Removal of Councilmembers Violating Limitations on Powers

FOUR: An Amendment to Remove Manager's Authority To Create or Discontinue Police or Fire Departments

FIVE: An Amendment to Change the Manager's Overall Description of Duties

SIX: An Amendment to Clarify Laws Applicable to Manager's Emergency Duties

SEVEN: An Amendment to Clarify Manager's Designation of Interim City Manager Subject to Council Approval

EIGHT: An Amendment to Add Procedures and Limitations for Employment Contracts

NINE: An Amendment to Clarify Residency Requirements For Electors of the City

TEN: An Amendment to Allow Budget Amendment by Resolution or Ordinance

ELEVEN: An Amendment to Eliminate Investigations By City Council

