What’s on the ballot: 2019 municipal elections in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Voters in several Tampa Bay area cities will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in municipal elections. Local leaders – from mayors to city council members – are on the ballots, along with proposed charter amendments and referendum questions.

Here’s a look at the candidates and proposed amendments on each ballot for the cities holding elections on Tuesday:

City of Seminole – Pinellas County

Voters in Seminole will be casting their ballots to decide on a mayor, council members and charter amendments.

City of Seminole Mayor:

  • Darren Clark
  • Leslie Waters

City of Seminole Council Member (Vote for up to two):

  • Thomas M. “Thom” Barnhorn
  • Jim Olliver
  • Kelly Wissing

Charter Amendments:

  • ONE: Providing Clarified Residency Requirements for Council Members Prior to Qualifying and Retention While in Office
  • TWO: Amending Meeting Date at Which Vice-Mayor Shall Be Annually Elected
  • THREE: Deleting Language Allowing the City Council to Assign Duties to the City Clerk
  • FOUR: Establishing the Charter Review Committee’s Appointment Process

Click or tap here to view sample ballot

City of St. Petersburg – Pinellas County

St. Pete residents will be voting on council members in several different districts, two charter amendments and a referendum question.

City of St. Petersburg Council Member District 1:

  • Robert G. Blackmon
  • John M. Hornebeck

City of St. Petersburg Council Member District 3:

  • Orlando A. Acosta
  • Ed Montanari

City of St. Petersburg Council Member District 5:

  • Trenia L. Cox
  • Deborah Figgs-Sanders

City of St. Petersburg Council Member District 7:

  • Eritha “Akile” Cainion
  • Lisa Wheeler-Bowman

Charter Amendments:

  • ONE: Creating Exception to Referendum Requirement for Accepting Conservation or Preservation Grants and Clarifying Related Language
  • TWO: Aligning Terms of City Council Members and Mayor with City Council Meeting Schedule

Referendum Question:

  • Authorizing Agreement for Operation of St. Petersburg Sailing Center through December 31, 2040

Click or tap here to view sample ballot

City of Auburndale – Polk County

Voters in Auburndale will only be voting on one city commissioner seat.

City Commissioner Seat #4:

  • Tanner Atkinson
  • Danny Chandler
  • Jack R. Myers

Click or tap here to view sample ballot

City of Fort Meade – Polk County

Fort Meade voters will be weighing in on two proposed charter amendments.

Charter Amendments:

  • ONE: Early Commission Term Start When Filling Vacant Seat
  • TWO: New Procedures Related to Determining and Filling Vacant Commission Seats

Click or tap here to view sample ballot

City of Lakeland – Polk County

Lakeland voters will be casting their ballots to decide on city commissioners as well as three different charter amendments.

City Commissioner Northeast District B:

  • Jiwa Farrell
  • Bill “Tiger” Read

City Commissioner At-Large #2:

  • Chad McLeod
  • Carole Philipson
  • Ricky Shirah
  • Shandale Terrell

Charter Amendments:

  • ONE: An Amendment to the Charter to Eliminate Obsolete Provisions, Eliminate Gender References; other Miscellaneous Provisions
  • TWO: An Amendment Reducing Terms for Commissioners/Mayor from 4 to 3; Not Applicable to Incumbents.
  • THREE: An Amendment Changing the Requirements Necessary to Sell any City Water Plant or Electric Utility.

Click or tap here to view sample ballot

City of Winter Haven – Polk County

Winter Haven citizens will be voting on a candidate to fill one city commissioner seat.

City Commissioner Seat #1:

  • Nikki Beckett
  • Elizabeth P. Davis
  • JoNathan “Joey” Hilliard
  • James Edward Hogan
  • L. Tracy Mercer
  • William J. Twyford

Click or tap here to view sample ballot

City of Anna Maria – Manatee County

All candidates in the City of Anna Maria are running unopposed, so the only thing on the ballot will be proposed charter amendments.

Charter Amendments:

  • ONE: City Charter Amendment Providing for Forfeiture of Office upon Finding of Ethics Violation
  • TWO: City Charter Amendment Requiring City Commission’s Approval for Mayor’s Appointment of City Treasurer
  • THREE: City Charter Cleanup Amendment

Click or tap here to view sample ballot

City of Bradenton Beach – Manatee County

While the City of Bradenton Beach is on the calendar to hold a municipal election this year, all candidates are running unopposed. Therefore, the city will not be holding an election.

City of Holmes Beach – Manatee County

Holmes Beach residents will be voting on commissioners and several charter amendments.

City of Holmes Beach Commission (Vote for no more than three):

  • Rick Hurst
  • Jim Kihm
  • Terry W. Schaefer
  • Carol Soustek

Charter Amendments:

  • ONE: Revision of Legal Description
  • TWO: Addition of language further restricting use of City-owned or controlled real property
  • THREE: Adoption of budget amendment language
  • FOUR: Adoption to delete references to charter officers and require commission concurrence to terminate department heads
  • FIVE: Adoption of an amendment that provides clarification to Section 6.01(e) (scope and responsibilities of City Treasurer)
  • SIX: Deletion of Building and Public Works Department as a Charter department
  • SEVEN: Deletion of Human Resources as a Charter Department
  • EIGHT: Transfer certain election duties to the Supervisor of Elections

Click or tap here to view sample ballot

City of Venice – Sarasota County

Voters in Venice will cast their ballots to decide on a mayor and two council members.

Mayor:

  • Frankie S. Abbruzzino
  • Bob Daniels
  • Ron Feinsod

Council Member Seat 5:

  • Nick Pachota
  • Debbie Sanacore

Council Member Seat 6:

  • Tim Brady
  • Joe Neunder

Click or tap here to view sample ballot

City of Avon Park – Highlands County

The City of Avon Park will be voting on a new mayor, a city council member and several charter amendments.

Mayor:

  • Garrett Anderson
  • Aljoe Hinson

Avon Park City Council:

  • Jim Barnard
  • Terry Heston

Charter Amendments:

  • ONE: Amendment to Clarify Councilmembers’ Compensation May Include Compensation Other Than Money
  • TWO: Amendment to Clarify Councilmembers’ Limitations On Powers
  • THREE: An Amendment to Clarify Manner of Removal of Councilmembers Violating Limitations on Powers
  • FOUR: An Amendment to Remove Manager’s Authority To Create or Discontinue Police or Fire Departments
  • FIVE: An Amendment to Change the Manager’s Overall Description of Duties
  • SIX: An Amendment to Clarify Laws Applicable to Manager’s Emergency Duties
  • SEVEN: An Amendment to Clarify Manager’s Designation of Interim City Manager Subject to Council Approval
  • EIGHT: An Amendment to Add Procedures and Limitations for Employment Contracts
  • NINE: An Amendment to Clarify Residency Requirements For Electors of the City
  • TEN: An Amendment to Allow Budget Amendment by Resolution or Ordinance
  • ELEVEN: An Amendment to Eliminate Investigations By City Council

Click or tap here to view sample ballot

