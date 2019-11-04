What’s on the ballot: 2019 municipal elections in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Voters in several Tampa Bay area cities will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in municipal elections. Local leaders – from mayors to city council members – are on the ballots, along with proposed charter amendments and referendum questions.
Here’s a look at the candidates and proposed amendments on each ballot for the cities holding elections on Tuesday:
City of Seminole – Pinellas County
Voters in Seminole will be casting their ballots to decide on a mayor, council members and charter amendments.
City of Seminole Mayor:
- Darren Clark
- Leslie Waters
City of Seminole Council Member (Vote for up to two):
- Thomas M. “Thom” Barnhorn
- Jim Olliver
- Kelly Wissing
Charter Amendments:
- ONE: Providing Clarified Residency Requirements for Council Members Prior to Qualifying and Retention While in Office
- TWO: Amending Meeting Date at Which Vice-Mayor Shall Be Annually Elected
- THREE: Deleting Language Allowing the City Council to Assign Duties to the City Clerk
- FOUR: Establishing the Charter Review Committee’s Appointment Process
Click or tap here to view sample ballot
City of St. Petersburg – Pinellas County
St. Pete residents will be voting on council members in several different districts, two charter amendments and a referendum question.
City of St. Petersburg Council Member District 1:
- Robert G. Blackmon
- John M. Hornebeck
City of St. Petersburg Council Member District 3:
- Orlando A. Acosta
- Ed Montanari
City of St. Petersburg Council Member District 5:
- Trenia L. Cox
- Deborah Figgs-Sanders
City of St. Petersburg Council Member District 7:
- Eritha “Akile” Cainion
- Lisa Wheeler-Bowman
Charter Amendments:
- ONE: Creating Exception to Referendum Requirement for Accepting Conservation or Preservation Grants and Clarifying Related Language
- TWO: Aligning Terms of City Council Members and Mayor with City Council Meeting Schedule
Referendum Question:
- Authorizing Agreement for Operation of St. Petersburg Sailing Center through December 31, 2040
Click or tap here to view sample ballot
City of Auburndale – Polk County
Voters in Auburndale will only be voting on one city commissioner seat.
City Commissioner Seat #4:
- Tanner Atkinson
- Danny Chandler
- Jack R. Myers
Click or tap here to view sample ballot
City of Fort Meade – Polk County
Fort Meade voters will be weighing in on two proposed charter amendments.
Charter Amendments:
- ONE: Early Commission Term Start When Filling Vacant Seat
- TWO: New Procedures Related to Determining and Filling Vacant Commission Seats
Click or tap here to view sample ballot
City of Lakeland – Polk County
Lakeland voters will be casting their ballots to decide on city commissioners as well as three different charter amendments.
City Commissioner Northeast District B:
- Jiwa Farrell
- Bill “Tiger” Read
City Commissioner At-Large #2:
- Chad McLeod
- Carole Philipson
- Ricky Shirah
- Shandale Terrell
Charter Amendments:
- ONE: An Amendment to the Charter to Eliminate Obsolete Provisions, Eliminate Gender References; other Miscellaneous Provisions
- TWO: An Amendment Reducing Terms for Commissioners/Mayor from 4 to 3; Not Applicable to Incumbents.
- THREE: An Amendment Changing the Requirements Necessary to Sell any City Water Plant or Electric Utility.
Click or tap here to view sample ballot
City of Winter Haven – Polk County
Winter Haven citizens will be voting on a candidate to fill one city commissioner seat.
City Commissioner Seat #1:
- Nikki Beckett
- Elizabeth P. Davis
- JoNathan “Joey” Hilliard
- James Edward Hogan
- L. Tracy Mercer
- William J. Twyford
Click or tap here to view sample ballot
City of Anna Maria – Manatee County
All candidates in the City of Anna Maria are running unopposed, so the only thing on the ballot will be proposed charter amendments.
Charter Amendments:
- ONE: City Charter Amendment Providing for Forfeiture of Office upon Finding of Ethics Violation
- TWO: City Charter Amendment Requiring City Commission’s Approval for Mayor’s Appointment of City Treasurer
- THREE: City Charter Cleanup Amendment
Click or tap here to view sample ballot
City of Bradenton Beach – Manatee County
While the City of Bradenton Beach is on the calendar to hold a municipal election this year, all candidates are running unopposed. Therefore, the city will not be holding an election.
City of Holmes Beach – Manatee County
Holmes Beach residents will be voting on commissioners and several charter amendments.
City of Holmes Beach Commission (Vote for no more than three):
- Rick Hurst
- Jim Kihm
- Terry W. Schaefer
- Carol Soustek
Charter Amendments:
- ONE: Revision of Legal Description
- TWO: Addition of language further restricting use of City-owned or controlled real property
- THREE: Adoption of budget amendment language
- FOUR: Adoption to delete references to charter officers and require commission concurrence to terminate department heads
- FIVE: Adoption of an amendment that provides clarification to Section 6.01(e) (scope and responsibilities of City Treasurer)
- SIX: Deletion of Building and Public Works Department as a Charter department
- SEVEN: Deletion of Human Resources as a Charter Department
- EIGHT: Transfer certain election duties to the Supervisor of Elections
Click or tap here to view sample ballot
City of Venice – Sarasota County
Voters in Venice will cast their ballots to decide on a mayor and two council members.
Mayor:
- Frankie S. Abbruzzino
- Bob Daniels
- Ron Feinsod
Council Member Seat 5:
- Nick Pachota
- Debbie Sanacore
Council Member Seat 6:
- Tim Brady
- Joe Neunder
Click or tap here to view sample ballot
City of Avon Park – Highlands County
The City of Avon Park will be voting on a new mayor, a city council member and several charter amendments.
Mayor:
- Garrett Anderson
- Aljoe Hinson
Avon Park City Council:
- Jim Barnard
- Terry Heston
Charter Amendments:
- ONE: Amendment to Clarify Councilmembers’ Compensation May Include Compensation Other Than Money
- TWO: Amendment to Clarify Councilmembers’ Limitations On Powers
- THREE: An Amendment to Clarify Manner of Removal of Councilmembers Violating Limitations on Powers
- FOUR: An Amendment to Remove Manager’s Authority To Create or Discontinue Police or Fire Departments
- FIVE: An Amendment to Change the Manager’s Overall Description of Duties
- SIX: An Amendment to Clarify Laws Applicable to Manager’s Emergency Duties
- SEVEN: An Amendment to Clarify Manager’s Designation of Interim City Manager Subject to Council Approval
- EIGHT: An Amendment to Add Procedures and Limitations for Employment Contracts
- NINE: An Amendment to Clarify Residency Requirements For Electors of the City
- TEN: An Amendment to Allow Budget Amendment by Resolution or Ordinance
- ELEVEN: An Amendment to Eliminate Investigations By City Council