TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida has three Constitutional Amendments on the ballot this November, going along with the highly publicized U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races for the midterm elections.

In addition to previously covered flood resistance property tax freezes, Florida voters will also be able to decide if the state should abolish its Constitution Revision Commission and if more tax exemptions for certain members of the public service workforce should be approved.

Amendment 1: Flood resistance and property tax

According to the description from the ballot text, Amendment 1 would “authorize the Legislature, by general law, to prohibit the consideration of any change or improvement made to real property used for residential purposes to improve the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for ad valorem taxation purposes.”

Basically, property taxes could be stopped from going up after homes are storm-proofed, specifically flooding, by lawmakers.

Preparing for hurricanes in Florida is a necessity, Hurricane Ian being the latest example of why. By modifying or renovating homes to resist storm damage, property values go up. The amendment, if approved, would simply adjust how post-renovation values change property taxes for homeowners.

Amendment 2: Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission

The second ballot measure facing Florida voters in the November midterm is meant to either end the state’s Constitution Revision Commission, or leave it in place to 2037, as currently on schedule.

According to the ballot’s text, the commission meets every 20 years to submit proposed amendments or revisions to the Florida Constitution.

The amendment, if approved to pass by Florida voters, would remove the commission but not remove the ability of citizens to propose constitutional changes.

The bill text reads “This amendment does not affect the ability to revise or amend the State Constitution through citizen initiative, constitutional convention, the Taxation and Budget Reform Commission, or legislative joint resolution.”

Currently, citizens are already able to propose amendments through ballot initiatives, with recent examples including efforts to legalize recreational marijuana, among others.

Amendment 3: Property tax exemptions for ‘critical’ public services workforce

The final ballot measure to be placed before Florida voters in 2022 would allow them to choose if certain critical members of the state’s public service workforce could be given tax exemptions on their homesteads, to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the ballot text, the exemption would apply to classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active duty members of the United States Armed Forces, and Florida National Guard members.

If passed, the relevant parties would receive the ability to be granted an extra homestead tax exemption for nonschool tax levies up to $50,000 on the assessed value of a homestead property. The bill text of the amendment states that homestead exemptions for the average Floridian apply to homes valued at $100,000. The public service members that the amendment applies to would instead have the exemption raised to homes worth $150,000.

Should it be approved, the exemption would be available beginning Jan. 1, 2023.