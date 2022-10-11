TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida 2022 elections are almost here. Before the vote, two debates are expected and WFLA will have the debates for Florida governor and U.S. Senate online and on TV.

Florida U.S. Senate candidates Marco Rubio, the Republican incumbent, and Democratic challenger Val Demings will face off ahead of the November midterm.

The state’s August primary solidified Rubio and Demings as the candidates for U.S. Senate, while former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist defeated Florida Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried in the primary, setting up his fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis for November.

A televised senate debate will be hosted on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m., giving the two candidates an opportunity to tell voters why they think they’re the best pick for Florida in Washington.

On Oct. 24, also at 7 p.m., DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist will have their own debate, rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian. Originally, it was supposed to be held on Oct. 12, but response and recovery efforts led to the debate being postponed.

WFLA.com will be your place to watch the debates for U.S. Senate and Florida Governor ahead of the Nov. 8 races, as Your Local Election Headquarters. Host J.B. Biunno will be joined live on WFLA Now by Jim Davis and Tom Lee to provide insights and answer your questions live during both debates.