(NBC) — Protestors had one message for President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden as they left a church in Uvalde, Texas Sunday following a school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“Do something! Do something! Do something! Do something!” the crowd can be heard chanting as the president entered his armored vehicle.

Biden could be heard responding “we will” as he pointed to protestors from a far and gestured with a thumbs up.

Days earlier, the White House said Biden has done all that he could to stop gun violence through executive actions adding it’s now time for Congress to act and pass common-sense gun reform.

Last week, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he encouraged Republican senators to work with Democrats on a legislative solution that is directly related to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde.