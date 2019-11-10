WATCH: Trump introduced at Alabama-LSU game to cheers, ‘USA’ chant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WFLA/AP) — A crowd of over 100,000 fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium welcomed President Trump with cheers and a chant of “USA” before Alabama took on the LSU Tigers.

Trump, sitting one tier above the field, waved as fans turned around to look up at the president. He smiled, gave a thumbs-up a few times and threw a couple of fist bumps into the air as the Alabama fans waved red and white pompoms in response. First lady Melania Trump got an equally enthusiastic welcome.

There was little sign of political sentiment on campus but plenty of bipartisan grumbling about the long lines to get in due to enhanced security. Trump left in the fourth quarter of the game, which LSU won 46-41.

His reception at the showdown between Louisiana State and Alabama contrasted with the scene at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, where was booed, and the mixed response to his appearance at a martial arts fight in New York.

AP contributed to this story.

