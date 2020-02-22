WATCH LIVE: Nevada Democratic Caucus 2020

Politics

by: KLAS

Posted: / Updated:

Livestream Coverage, Updates & Results Here:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada caucuses are here and Democratic candidates are down to the wire hoping to connect to voters and delegates before they go into caucus today. KLAS 8 News Now will have live coverage online, on social media and over the air during the entire caucus process and provide updates of results as they come in.

Understanding the Nevada Caucus

Nearly 75,000 Nevadans turned out to participate during four days of early voting days ago.  In 2016, the Nevada Caucus netted 84,000 voters with a trend to surpass this figure. 

After the problems that surfaced in the Iowa Caucus, when an app used to calculate results failed, the Nevada State Democratic Party detailed on Friday how it would report the caucus results and ensured the public, the state party was taking action to avoid the issues that were seen in Iowa following the faulty app. To view the result counting process, click here.

For a complete guide of how the Nevada Caucus process works, watch here.

The 8 News Now/Emerson College Poll

A day after the candidates debated face to face in the Democrat Debate hosted by NBC News/MSNBC, a poll released by 8 News Now and Emerson College revealed that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was the front-runner in Nevada with a strong double-digit lead.

8 News Now/Emerson College Poll 2020

After the Nevada Caucus, candidates will square off at the CBS News South Carolina Democratic Debate which will be held at the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston, South Carolina, beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day"

Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters"

Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US"

Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m."

Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in"

Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China"

How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits"

Detectives: Gunman killed FHP trooper on I-95 without warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detectives: Gunman killed FHP trooper on I-95 without warning"

Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22"

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training"

Father shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father shot and killed"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss