TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and former U.S. Representative Val Demings will face each other in Florida’s only U.S. Senate debate Tuesday at 7 p.m. to talk about their accomplishments in office and let voters know where they stand on controversial issues.

Rubio, a Republican, is the incumbent senator who has represented Florida in the U.S. Senate since 2010. Before he was elected to the U.S. Senate, he was a city commissioner in West Miami, and was later elected to the Florida House of Representatives. He became Speaker of the Florida House in 2006.

Demings, a Democrat, is challenging Rubio for his Senate seat. She most recently served as a U.S. representative for Florida’s 10th Congressional District. Before she was elected to the U.S. House in 2016, Demings served as an officer in the Orlando Police Department. She became Orlando’s first female chief of police in 2007.

The “Before You Vote” debate runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Live coverage begins online at 6:30 p.m.