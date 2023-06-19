RENO, Nev. (WFLA) – During a campaign stop at a bar in Reno, Nevada, over the weekend, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. presidential candidate told patrons he’d serve them “anything except Bud Light.”

While behind the counter at a veterans’ bar, DeSantis told guests: “Just so you know, I’ll serve you anything except Bud Light.”

Gov. DeSantis’ comment on not serving Bud Light comes right after the company lost its long-held place as the country’s best-selling beer due to declining sales since early April when critics began to boycott the company after Bud Light sent a commemorative can to Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer.

In an interview back in April with political commentator Benny Johnson, DeSantis said he’d never drink Bud Light again.

“Corporate America is trying to change our country, trying to change policy, trying to change culture. I’d rather be governed by ‘We the People’ than woke companies,” DeSantis told Johnson.