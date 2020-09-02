Voters receiving third party ballot requests fear fraud

FILE – In this June 30, 2020, file photo, a box of absentee ballots wait to be counted at the Albany County Board of Elections in Albany, N.Y. New York will allow voters to request absentee ballots for the general election because of coronavirus under a new state law signed Thursday, Aug. 20. Lawmakers passed the bill last month, and voting rights groups have been calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign the legislation for weeks. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Voter fears are running rampant and now even storied voter information organizations are dealing with it.

Tom Lopach is the President and CEO of the Center for Voter Information, a non-profit group based out of Washington D.C.

They organization is sending out millions of mail-in ballot requests across the country, including right here in Tampa Bay.

People are confused about what they are.

“It’s not surprising that voters are confused when they get a piece of mail,” Lopach said.

The organization has sent out 8.4 million vote-by-mail ballot applications in Florida alone.

Some people are getting the letters and assuming it’s an actual ballot and fraud.

Although it’s not, it is confusing to some voters to receive these third party letters.

“We work with local officials and state elections officials to make sure that the vote-by-mail applications that we send out are acceptable and are in line with the state statues,” Lopach said.

Supervisors of Elections remind voters to look for disclaimers on letters about who they are from and to remember, you can’t get a ballot unless you ask for it.

“You have to request that vote-by-mail ballot. You can do that several ways. You can go online to your Supervisor of Elections Office, you can request it online. You can also pick up the phone and call that office and they will verify your information and they will order, ” said Craig Latimer of Supervisor of Elections in Hillsborough County.

