TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Midterm election season is in full swing and with qualifiers passed, sample ballots are making their way to voters. Newly redrawn congressional maps for both chambers of the state legislature and the federal congressional districts have made the competition even more fierce than previous years.

In Tampa Bay, the new districts mean more seats up for election in the midterms, plus due to the 2020 Census, there’s an extra seat for Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives. Term limited state lawmakers are now running for federal seats, making the races even hotter in the Aug. 23 primary elections.

To help you see who you can vote for, here’s a list of the candidates and races affecting the Tampa Bay area:

Federal Races

U.S. Senate

Democrat Republican Libertarian No Party/Write-In Ricardo De La Fuente Marco Rubio (Incumbent) Dennis Misigoy Uloma Uma Ekpete Val Demings Steven B. Grant Brian Rush Edward A. Gray William Sanchez Howard Knepper Tuan TQ Nguyen Moses Quiles (Source: Florida Department of State)

U.S. House of Representatives – Florida District 9

Democrat Republican Darren Soto (Incumbent) Jose Castillo Scotty Moore Adianis Morales Sergio E. Ortiz (Source: Florida Department of State)

U.S. House of Representatives – Florida District 12

Democrat Republican No Party/Write In Kimberly Walker Gus Bilirakis (Incumbent) Charles Smith Chris Leiser Jack Martin Brian Perras Sid Preskitt (Source: Florida Department of State)

U.S. House of Representatives – Florida District 13

Democrat Republican Libertarian No Party/Write In Eric Lynn Kevin Hayslett Frank Craft Jacob Daniel Curnow Moneer Kheireddine Dwight Young Anna Paulina Luna Amanda Makki Christine Y. Quinn (Source: Florida Department of State)

U.S. House of Representatives – Florida District 14

Democrat Republican Christopher Bradley James Judge Kathy Castor (Incumbent) Samar “Sam” Nashagh Jerry Torres (Source: Florida Department of State)

U.S. House of Representatives – Florida District 15

Democrat Republican Gavin Brown Demetries “Commander” Grimes Alan M. Cohn Laurel Lee Eddie Geller Kevin “Mac” McGovern Cesar Ramirez Kelli Stargel William VanHorn Jackie Toledo (Source: Florida Department of State)

U.S. House of Representatives – Florida District 16

Democrat Republican No Party/Write-In Jan Schneider Vern Buchanan (Incumbent) Ralph E. Hartman Martin Hyde (Source: Florida Department of State)

U.S. House of Representatives – Florida District 17

Democrat Republican No Party/Write-In Andrea Doria Kale Greg Steube (Incumbent) Theodore “Pink Tie” Murray (Source: Florida Department of State)

U.S. House of Representatives – Florida District 18

Republican No Party/Write-In Scott Franklin (Incumbent) Keith R. Hayden Jr. Kenneth “Kenny” James Hartpence Leonard L. Serratore Jennifer Raybon Wendy June Schmeling Eduardo “Eddie” G. Tarazona (Source: Florida Department of State)

State Races

Florida Governor

Democrat Republican Libertarian No Party/Write-In Charlie Crist Ron DeSantis (Incumbent) Hector Roos Piotr Blass Cadance Daniel Kyle KC Gibson Nicole “Nikki” Fried Carmen Jackie Gimenez Robert L. Willis Jodi Gregory Jeloudov James Thompson (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Lieutenant Governor

Democrat Republican Dylisa McClinton w/ Cadance Jeanette Nuñez (Incumbent) w/ DeSantis (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Attorney General

Democrat Republican Aramis Ayala Ashley Moody (Incumbent Jim Lewis Daniel Uhlfelder (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Chief Financial Officer

Democrat Republican Adam Hattersley Jimmy Patronis (Incumbent) (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture

Democrat Republican Naomi Esther Blemur James W. Shaw J.R. Gaillot Wilton Simpson Ryan Morales (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Senate District 11

Republican Green Party of Florida Blaise Ingoglia Brian Patrick Moore (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Senate District 12

Democrat Republican Veysel Dokur Colleen Burton (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Senate District 14

Democrat Republican Janet Cruz Jay Collins (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Senate District 16

Democrat Republican Darryl Ervin Rouson Christina B. Paylan (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Senate District 18

Democrat Republican Eunic Ortiz Nick DiCeglie (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Senate District 19

Republican Debbie Mayfield (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Senate District 20

Republican Jim Boyd John Houman (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Senate District 21

Democrat Republican Amaro Lionheart Ed Hooper (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Senate District 22

Republican Joe Gruters Michael Johnson (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Senate District 23

Democrat Republican Mike Harvey Danny Burgess (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Senate District 27

Democrat Republican Christohper Proia Ben Albritton, Jr. (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Senate District 28

Republican Kathleen C. Passidomo (Incumbent) (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Senate District 29

Republican Erin Grall (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 23

Republican Rebecca Kay Bays Tod Cloud Ralph E. Massullo Jr. Paul John Reinhardt (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 48

Republican Sam Killebrew (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 49

Republican Melony Bell (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 50

Republican Jennifer Canady Phillip Walker (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 51

Republican William “Bill” Olson Josie Tomkow (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 52

Democrat Republican Ash Marwah Rock Daze John Temple (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 53

Democrat Republican Keith G. Laufenberg Jeff Holcomb Anthony Kocovic (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 54

Democrat Republican No Party Brian Staver Randy Maggard Ryan S. Otwell (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 55

Republican Constitution Party of Florida Gabriel Papadopoulos Charles “C.J.” Hacker Jr. Brad Sollberger Kevin M. Steele (Source: Florida Department of State)

Flroida House District 56

Republican Jayden Cocuzza Scott Mooree Brad Yeager (Source: Florida Department of State)

Flroida House District 57

Republkican Adam Anderson (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House Disritct 58

Democrat Republican Bernard “Bernie” Fensterwald Kimberly “Kim” Berfield Joseph Saportas Jason Holloway Jim Vricos (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 59

Democrat Republican Dawn Douglass Berny Jacques Dipak D. Nadkarni Jennifer Wilson (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 60

Democrat Republcian Lindsay Cross Audrey Henson (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Hosue District 61

Democrat Republican Janet varnell Warwick Linda Chaney (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Hosue District 62

Democrat Republican Wengay “Newt” Newton Jeremy M. Brown Jesse Phillippe Michele K. Rayner (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 63

Republican Dianne “Ms. Dee” Hart (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 64

Democrat Republican Susan L. Valdes Maura Lanz Cruz (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 65

Democrat Republican Jen McDonald Karen Gonzalez Pittman Jake Hoffman Michael C. Minardi (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Hosue District 66

Democrat Republican David Tillery Traci Koster (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 67

Democrat Republican Fentrice Driskell Lisette Bonano (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida Hosue District 68

Democrat Republican Lorissa Wright Paul D. Hatfield Lawrence MccLure (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 69

Democrat Republican Andrew Learned Daniel “Danny” Alvarez Megan Angel Petty (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 70

Democrat Republican Eleuterio “Junior” Salazar Jr. Mike beltran (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 71

Republican Will Robinson (Incumbent) (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 72

Democrat Republican Roberts Guy Dameus Tommy Greogry (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 73

Democrat Republican Derek Reich Fiona McFarland (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 74

Republican James Buchanan (Incumbent) (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 75

Republican Michael Grant (Incumbent) (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 82

Republican Lauren Uhlich Melo (Source: Florida Department of State)

Florida House District 83