Virginia House passes bill that bans assault weapons, other firearm accessories

Politics

by: WAVY Web Staff and Jackie DeFusco

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/AP) – The Virginia House of Delegates has voted to pass a bill that bans assault weapons and other firearm accessories.

House Bill 961, sponsored by Delegate Mark Levine (D – Alexandria), narrowly passed with a 51-48 vote Tuesday afternoon.

The legislation would prohibit the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms, including popular AR-15 style rifles, and ban the possession of magazines that hold more than 12 rounds. 

The bill prohibits the sale, transporting, transferring, manufacturing, purchasing, or possessing of an assault firearm. Doing so would result in a Class 6 felony.

Current owners of assault weapons would be grandfathered in and therefore able to keep their firearms.

The bill also doesn’t ban the possession of suppressors or silencers, but it does ban the sale of them after the bill takes effect.

The bill states it will be illegal for anyone to import, sell, transfer, manufacture or purchase a silencer, which is also punishable as a Class 6 Felony, after Jan. 1, 2021. The same goes for trigger activators.

The amended assault weapons bill cleared a House subcommittee last week. It now moves to the Senate, where moderate Democrats have indicated they are unlikely to support the measure.

Heated debates over guns have dominated this year’s legislative session, as Virginia has become ground zero in the nation’s raging debate over gun control and mass shootings.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the Vipers starting QB, Aaron Murray, does not participate in walkthrough on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers starting QB, Aaron Murray, does not participate in walkthrough on Tuesday"

Retired Buccaneers Fullback celebrates Valentine’s Day at All Children's Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retired Buccaneers Fullback celebrates Valentine’s Day at All Children's Hospital"

Report: Polk chief academic officer violated policies, behavior constituted “serious misconduct”

Thumbnail for the video titled "Report: Polk chief academic officer violated policies, behavior constituted “serious misconduct”"

Remarkable woman provides sanctuary for kids, caregivers in Westchase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable woman provides sanctuary for kids, caregivers in Westchase"

Pasco deputies provide update on missing newborn who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Miami Dade this morning.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco deputies provide update on missing newborn who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Miami Dade this morning."

Busch Gardens to hold first ever Mardi Gras weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens to hold first ever Mardi Gras weekend"

Former St. Petersburg police officer pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former St. Petersburg police officer pleads guilty to child pornography charges"

Student arrested for gun at local high school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student arrested for gun at local high school"

HCSO civilian employee arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO civilian employee arrested"

Man killed in head-on crash while trying to pass truck in Zephyrhills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man killed in head-on crash while trying to pass truck in Zephyrhills"

Troopers investigating fatal crash in Hudson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers investigating fatal crash in Hudson"

Running Past Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running Past Cancer"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss