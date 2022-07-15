TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Vice President Kamala Harris capped off a two-city trip to Florida with a visit to MacDill Air Force Base on Thursday afternoon.

“They do big work, they never look for praise or acknowledgment, but the work they do, we take for granted,” the vice president said. “Sometimes we don’t see but we surely benefit from it.”

“The United States Military, without any question certainly in my mind or the President’s mind and in the mind of the American people, is the strongest and the best fighting force in the world,” she added.

Harris toured the CENTCOM facility before she received a briefing from CENTCOM’s Commander, General Michael Kurilla.

“We’re here to highlight and uplift the work of CENTCOM and SOCOM,” she said.

Harris’ day began with a visit to Orlando to participate in a roundtable discussion on abortion rights with numerous Florida lawmakers.

“I look at a state like Florida, and it is from the same so-called leaders that these restrictions are being imposed on women that there are also restrictions on voting rights,” she said.

Harris then spoke at an evert for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, of which she is a member. She arrived at MacDill Air Force Base shortly before 5 p.m. and departed for Washington, D.C. around 7:30 p.m.