Vermont governor calls for Trump to ‘resign or be removed from office’

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2020, file photo, Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott, speaks at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. Scott was re-elected in the November general election. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, file)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott called on President Donald Trump to “resign or be removed from office” for inciting Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, Scott accused the president of blatantly trying to spark an “insurrection.”

This is a very disturbing time for our nation. What we are seeing today at the U.S. Capitol is not a peaceful protest – it is an unacceptable attack on our democracy. 1/ — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) January 6, 2021

“This is a very disturbing time for our nation. What we are seeing today at the U.S. Capitol is not a peaceful protest — it is an unacceptable attack on our democracy,” Scott wrote. “Make no mistake, the President of the United States is responsible for this event.”

“President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress,” Scott said.

The fabric of our democracy and the principles of our republic are under attack by the President.



Enough is enough.



President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress. 6/6 — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) January 6, 2021

Scott said Trump’s conduct can be directly tied to Wednesday’s events. “There is no doubt that the President’s delusion, fabrication, self-interest, and ego have led us – step by step – to this very low, and very dangerous, moment in American history,” Scott wrote.