TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than 200 new laws will take effect in Florida on Saturday, including the expansion of one of Florida’s most controversial policies.

The expansion of the Parental Rights in Education law will further limit the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida classrooms.

Originally, the restrictions only went up to third grade, but when the law takes effect Saturday it will cover pre-K through eighth grade.

HB 1069 also includes restrictions on the use of preferred pronouns and formalizes a process to ban certain content, like books, from schools.

From the day it was proposed, the policy has caused uproar in the LGBTQ+ community.

“This law is vague and unclear, and that hasn’t been fixed the second time around,” Equality Florida Public Policy Director Jon Harris Maurer said. “One of the big challenges we have with the expansion of the “Don’t Say LGBTQ” bill is it hasn’t remedied the problems and the failings of the first bill that was passed the year before. So the legislature still hasn’t defined what classroom instruction is and hasn’t defined what sexual orientation or gender identity are.”

Meanwhile, some Republicans argue it was created not to be discriminatory, but to further strengthen parental rights and ensure all instruction is age or developmentally appropriate.

When this law goes into effect on Saturday, it will be the latest variation as Florida’s Board of Education implemented a nearly identical rule earlier this year.