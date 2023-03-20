TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Reports have surfaced since the weekend that former President Donald J. Trump, now an official candidate for the 2024 election, could be indicted on charges related to a so-called hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 season.

As the politics of the moment grow more intense with former President Donald Trump facing a potential indictment, he’s remained actively critical of prospective primary opponents on social media.

Trump, a current Florida resident, has made headlines for a variety of statements and situations in recent weeks, including in potential matchups for the Republican primary. Amid a growing field of candidates, and potential candidates, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been referred to as a potential contender for the election.

During a Monday news conference, the governor was asked about a potential arraignment and extradition of the former president, as charges in Manhattan could come as soon as Tuesday. Trump himself mentioned this possibility over the weekend, via his social media platform Truth Social.

DeSantis, however, demurred, saying he had no knowledge of communications between Florida law enforcement and their contemporaries in New York. Instead, the governor took the question and turned his commentary to “Soros-funded prosecutors” who he accused of using the office to push a political agenda, and saying that using “something about a porn star hush-money payment” to pursue charges against Trump was simply political.

“So, I’ve seen rumors swirl, I have not seen any facts yet so I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do know this, that the Manhattan District Attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor,” DeSantis said Monday. “So, he like other Soros-funded prosecutors, weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety.”

Ending his commentary on the potential Trump indictment, DeSantis said Florida would not be involved in a political “spectacle.”

Later on Monday, Trump took to Truth Social, reposting an image allegedly of the Florida governor in his younger years, at a party with underage girls while a teacher in Georgia. It was not the first occasion Trump has reshared the image, though each time he’s shared it he hasn’t explicitly accused DeSantis of entertaining underage students in romantic or inappropriate manners.

The Truth Social post from the former president on Monday said “Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future, as he gets older, wiser, and better known, when he’s unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman, even classmates that are “underage” (or possibly a man!). I’m sure he will want to fight these misfits just like I do!”