U.S. government spending $500,000 on White House deep clean before Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON (KRON) – Things are about to get very spick and span in the White House.

The U.S. government is spending nearly $500,000 on a deep clean of the White House before President-elect Joe Biden officially takes office January 20, CNN reports.

In an interview on ABC News’ “Powerhouse Politics” podcast, presidential historian Kate Brower said while it’s standard protocol to deep clean the White House between administrations, “we’ve never seen anything like this.”

The contracts for janitorial and housekeeping work include $127,249 on “2021 Inaugural Cleaning,” $44,038 on carpet cleaning, and $29,523 on curtain cleaning, CNN reports.

This will happen over a 6-hour slot timeframe when the inauguration ceremony is taking pace.

Fun fact – the White House stands at over 6 stories, containing 132 rooms, 28 fireplaces, and 412 doors. There are nearly three dozen bathrooms, according to CNN.

The government contracts viewed by CNN also included a $115,000 contract to replace and install new carpeting in several offices in the White House’s West Wing and East Wing.

The government also agreed on a $37,975 contract to remove trash and recycling, and another for $53,000 for painting and wall coverings, according to CNN.

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation’s 46th president next Wednesday.

The announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden’s inauguration. Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.