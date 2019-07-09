Live Now
U.S. Appeals court rules President Trump can’t block followers on Twitter

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Everyone knows President Donald Trump loves Twitter.

Well it turns out that legally — he can’t use a popular feature.

The second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said Tuesday that his practice of blocking users violates the first amendment.

The court calls it discrimination and unconstitutional because he would block people whose views he disagrees with.

Lawyers successfully argued that Trump’s personal account is an extension of his office.

Trump uses his Twitter for official and non-official announcements — something else the court points out.

Trump hasn’t commented on the ruling.

