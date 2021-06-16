TX Gov. Greg Abbott says state, crowdsourcing will fund border wall

AUSTIN, Texas (NBC/AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has divulged some details on his emerging proposal to build more barriers along the U.S. border with Mexico in his ongoing political fight over immigration with the Democratic Biden administration.

Abbott said Wednesday he would use $250 million in state money as a “down payment” to hire contractors and would solicit online donations to help build the wall.

But it was unclear how much it would cost to ensure Texas’ 1,200 miles of border with Mexico are fortified.

“because of these leaders that you see at this table right now as well as the members behind them, they just passed a budget adding more than a billion dollars dedicated to border security in the state of Texas,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that the power to enforce immigration law is in the hands of the federal government.