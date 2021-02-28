Trump wins CPAC Straw Poll, Ron DeSantis finishes second

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Conservative Political Action Conference, made up largely of far-right Trump supporters, held two 2024 presidential polls: One with the former president in it and one without.

In the poll with President Trump, Trump was the choice of 55% while DeSantis finished with 21% of the vote if Trump is running in 2024. But without Trump, DeSantis is the primary-choice earning 43% of the vote.

Others receiving votes in the poll without former President Donald Trump included his son Donald Trump Jr who polled at 8%, Mike Pompeo 7%, Ted Cruz 7%, Tucker Carlson 3%, Josh Hawley 3% and Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump at 3%.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis took the CPAC stage referring to Florida as an “oasis of freedom.”

“Florida is leading in protecting our vulnerable residents, saving the economy and safeguarding the freedom of our people,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, schools are open.”

DeSantis said he aims to pass new laws to make it easier for people to sue Twitter, Facebook and others in response to social media companies silencing former President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at the conservative gathering in Florida on Sunday.