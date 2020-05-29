Trump: U.S. terminating relationship with World Health Organization

TAMPA (WFLA) -President Trump has announced the United States is terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization and directing its payments to other public health organizations.

Last month President Trump announced that he would be instructing his administration to withhold funding for the World Health Organization while the White House investigates the organization’s role in how it handled the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Trump alleges “mismanaging” and “covering up” by the WHO on the virus’ spread.

America provides between $400 and $500 million to the WHO annually, the president said. Trump added China contributes roughly $40 million to the organization per year.

The president says the world depends on the World Health Organization to work with countries to make sure accurate information about health threats are shared in a timely manner.

Trump claims the organization failed to carry out its “basic duty” and must be held accountable.

But Trump says the U.S. will continue to engage with the organization in pursuit of what he calls meaningful reforms.

President Trump made no mention of George Floyd or recent protests in Minneapolis and across the country and left without taking questions from the press.

