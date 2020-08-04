President Trump encouraging all Floridians to vote by mail

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Despite his recent criticism of mail-in voting, President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday, encouraging all Floridians to request a ballot and vote by mail.

“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change,)” Trump tweeted. “So in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!”

With just months to go until the 2020 election, President Trump and his allies have been sounding the alarm about potentially expanding mail-in voting this year in the midst of the pandemic. He tweeted last week suggesting the result of the election would be rigged if voting by mail was allowed.

The 2020 Election will be totally rigged if Mail-In Voting is allowed to take place, & everyone knows it. So much time is taken talking about foreign influence, but the same people won’t even discuss Mail-In election corruption. Look at Patterson, N.J. 20% of vote was corrupted! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Mark Earley, the vice president of the State Association of Supervisors of Elections, says vote by mail fraud is not likely in Florida.

“I know that there has been some very limited attempts at voter fraud here in Florida, but they’ve been caught,” he said.

