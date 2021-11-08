Trump to speak at fundraiser for House Republicans in Tampa

FILE – In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. Trump on Tuesday, Sept. 21 sued his estranged niece, Mary Trump, and The New York Times over a bombshell 2018 story about his family’s wealth and tax practices that was based on confidential documents she provided to the newspaper’s reporters. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former President Donald Trump will visit Tampa on Monday to attend a fundraiser for House Republicans.

Trump will be the featured guest at the National Congressional Committee’s annual dinner, according to a press release. The former president is expected to host a roundtable and speak. News Channel 8 is working to get more details about the event, and this story will be updated.

Although Trump has not announced whether or not he’s running for president, he has continued to hold rallies in key states, and seek donations through his leadership PAC Save America.

An October poll from McLaughlin, which surveyed 463 likely voters, showed him trailing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 6%. DeSantis had 24% of the vote, while Trump had 18%. Former Vice President Mike Pence was the choice of 14% of those surveyed. DeSantis has called rumors he’s running for president “nonsense.” He filed paperwork to run for a second term as Florida governor on Friday.