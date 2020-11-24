Trump signs off on giving Biden intel briefings

In this file photo, then Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks one day after Americans voted in the presidential election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) -President Donald Trump has signed off on giving his successor access to the nation’s most secure secrets.

An administration official said Tuesday that Trump has allowed President-elect Joe Biden to receive the presidential daily brief, the highly classified briefing prepared by the nation’s intelligence community for the government’s most senior leaders.

The official said the logistics of when and where Biden will first receive the briefing were still being worked out.

The determination comes a day after the General Services Administration cleared the way for beginning formal transition planning to the Biden administration ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration.

Trump continues to sow doubt about the outcome of the Nov. 3 election and has not formally conceded, but increasingly his administration is preparing for the handover.

