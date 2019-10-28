Trump showered with boos, chants of ‘lock him up’ at World Series game

President Donald Trump leaves his suite during the eighth inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump was greeted with a chorus of boos and chants of “Lock him up!” along with some cheers on Sunday night as he was introduced at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., during the team’s third World Series home game against the Houston Astros.

Trump, who was there with first lady Melania Trump, stood smiling and clapping throughout.

WATCH: President Trump met with loud boos as he is introduced at the World Series in Nationals Park on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/4RTW8ZqxqP — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 28, 2019

Some fans broke out into chants of “Lock him up!” after Trump was shown on the stadium’s big screen during a moment to honor a group of Marines.

Trump made the appearance the same day he announced the killing by U.S. forces of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. “Last night, the United States brought the world’s No. 1 terrorist leader to justice,” Trump said. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, third from left, arrive for Game 5 of the World Series baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Also pictured are Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., second from left, and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C, right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

