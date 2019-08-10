Trump says he’d ‘love’ for Colin Kaepernick to play in NFL, but ‘only if he’s good enough’

WASHINGTON (WFLA/CNN) – President Donald Trump said Friday that Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who’s now a free agent, should be allowed an opportunity to play again in the NFL – but “only if he’s good enough.”

“Frankly, I’d love to see Kaepernick come in — if he’s good enough,” the President told reporters at the White House on Friday. “But I don’t want to see him come in because somebody thinks it’s a good PR move. If he’s good enough, he will be in.”

Trump added that he knows many of the NFL team owners.

“If he’s good enough, they’d sign him,” Trump said. “So if he’s good enough, I know these people, they would sign him in a heartbeat. They will do anything they can to win games.”

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. He opted out of his contract with the 49ers in 2017 and became a free agent, but no team offered him a contract.