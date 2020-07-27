LIVE NOW /
Trump says he won’t visit Capitol to pay respects to Rep. John Lewis

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – President Donald Trump on Monday said that he will not be visiting the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to pay his respects to Rep. John Lewis.

Trump was asked by reporters if he would be visiting the Capitol building, where Lewis is lying in state.

“No, I won’t be going. No,” Trump said.

According to The Associated Press, Vice President Mike Pence and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to pay respects Monday afternoon or evening.

Lewis passed away on July 18.

