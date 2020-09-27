Trump says he will demand Joe Biden be drug tested before Tuesday’s debate

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he will be “strongly demanding” a drug test of “Sleepy Joe Biden” before their debate this week.

The first of three debates between the two men will be held Tuesday in Cleveland starting at 9 p.m.

Trump said that prior to the debate, he will demand Biden be drug tested.

“[Biden’s] debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly,” Trump tweeted. “Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

Trump said he would agree to take a drug test as well.

