Trump says GOP is pulling convention from North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is seeking a new state to host the Republican National Convention after host North Carolina refused to guarantee the event could be held in Charlotte without restrictions because of ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

Trump tweeted the news Tuesday night, complaining that the state’s governor, Democrat Roy Cooper, other officials “refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena” and were not “allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised.”

“Because of NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention,” Trump wrote.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said on May 26 he would be open to having the Republican National Convention – or even the Democratic National Convention – in Florida this year.

“Florida would love to have the RNC,” Gov. DeSantis said. “Heck, I’m a Republican – it’d be good for us to have the DNC in terms of the economic impact when you talk about major events like that.”

Gov. DeSantis said his stance on having major events in Florida is “we should try to get it done as best we can” in accordance with safety requirements.