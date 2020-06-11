Trump rallygoers must sign disclaimer they won’t sue if they contract COVID-19

TAMPA (NBC) – President Trump’s campaign announced they’re resuming political rallies, starting next Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

But there’s a new coronavirus-related disclaimer for those who want to attend.

The event registration page requires supporters to acknowledge “That an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.”

The disclaimer stipulates attendees agree not to hold a series of organizers liable.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

The rally is scheduled to take place at an indoor arena with capacity for 19,000 people but there are no details regarding possible distancing or masking measures.

President Trump on Wednesday said he plans a string of rallies including in Arizona, Texas, Florida, and North Carolina.