Trump meets Parkland families to discuss school safety

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, for the short flight to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump met Monday with several family members of the victims of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, to discuss school safety.

Parents from the group Stand with Parkland were briefed on a new school safety clearinghouse website that was unveiled by the Trump administration. The website is intended to offer educators, parents and law enforcement officers information on best practices to address threats to school safety.

The White House meeting came just days before the second anniversary of the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre that left 17 dead.

Stand with Parkland, which backed the creation of such a tool to assist schools, has also urged Congress to pass universal background checks on gun purchases, something Trump briefly embraced before backing away from it earlier in his presidency.

“Of course there is always more that can be done,” said Max Schachter, whose 14-year-old son Alex was among the victims. “But let’s not let perfection be the enemy of good.”

Another Parkland parent, Fred Guttenberg, was removed from Trump’s State of the Union address last week after yelling when the president spoke of his support of the Second Amendment. Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed in the shooting, was a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the address. He later apologized.

Guttenberg, a frequent Trump critic, took to Twitter early Monday to note he was not invited to take part in the White House meeting. He later tweeted that he was “proud of these Parkland families for their efforts on this” but said the White House should have handled the public announcement of the meeting differently.

Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow died in the shooting, said he supported the decision not to invite Guttenberg. Pollack is an outspoken supporter of Trump.

Guttenberg declined to be part of the group that pushed for the program, Pollack said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

911 calls show frantic moments of Spring Hill dog attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 calls show frantic moments of Spring Hill dog attack"

Kathleen High School teacher arrested for DUI, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kathleen High School teacher arrested for DUI, deputies say"

Naked man exposed himself to girl waiting for school bus, Winter Haven Police say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Naked man exposed himself to girl waiting for school bus, Winter Haven Police say"

Boss starts GoFundMe page to help worker who lost everything in Pasco County fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boss starts GoFundMe page to help worker who lost everything in Pasco County fire"

'Orie' funnel cake 'sandwich' debuts at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Orie' funnel cake 'sandwich' debuts at Florida State Fair"

Family of teen shot and killed by 8-year-old with BB gun in Tampa wants answers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of teen shot and killed by 8-year-old with BB gun in Tampa wants answers"

Body cam video of Pasco Co. man accused of punching several people and dragging dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body cam video of Pasco Co. man accused of punching several people and dragging dog"

Pasco County man arrested following animal cruelty charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco County man arrested following animal cruelty charges"

Peephole in St. Pete home lands repeat voyeurism offender back behind bars, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peephole in St. Pete home lands repeat voyeurism offender back behind bars, deputies say"

Teen dies 5 days after Tampa hit-and-run, suspect's charges upgraded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen dies 5 days after Tampa hit-and-run, suspect's charges upgraded"

Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say"

Selby Gardens submits compromise master plan; community reacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Selby Gardens submits compromise master plan; community reacts"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss