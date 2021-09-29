Trump loses case against Omarosa Manigault Newman, who wrote tell-all White House book

FILE – In this March 12, 2017 file photo, White House Director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault, right, walks past President Donald Trump during a meeting on healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Manigault Newman, who was fired in December, released a new book “Unhinged,” about her time in the White House. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(NBC News) — A New York arbitrator ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump’s nondisclosure agreement with his ex-White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is “unenforceable.”

The arbitrator, T. Andrew Brown, said in the ruling that the terms of the nondisclosure agreement were “highly problematic” because it did not adhere to typical legal standards, describing it as “vague, indefinite, and therefore void and unenforceable.”

“The Agreement effectively imposes on [Manigault Newman] an obligation to never say anything remotely critical of Mr. Trump, his family or his or his family members’ businesses for the rest of her life,” Brown said in the ruling.

Manigault Newman and her attorney released statements celebrating the decision Tuesday.

“Clearly, I am very happy with this ruling,” Manigault Newman said. “Donald has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and bully for years! Finally the bully has met his match!”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.