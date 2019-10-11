Trump loses appeal over House subpoena for financial records

President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office to speak to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Minneapolis, for a campaign rally. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(NBC) – The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has affirmed a lower court’s ruling rejecting President Donald Trump’s challenge to a subpoena from House Democrats seeking the president’s tax returns.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee — chaired by Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. — subpoenaed 10 years of Trump’s financial records from accounting firm Mazars USA and the Trump Organization in April.

The subpoena was prompted by the testimony of Trump’s former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, who told Congress that Trump inflated and deflated the value of his assets for his personal benefit.

