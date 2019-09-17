Trump in New Mexico: ‘Who do you love more — the country, or Hispanics?’

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — President Donald Trump, looking to put New Mexico in play in 2020, sought to win over Hispanic voters at a rally here Monday.

The president’s pitch to Hispanic voters seemed to silo them off from the rest of the electorate, including the rally crowd (“We love our Hispanics.”) It featured an assertion that they had a greater understanding of the source of the drug problem than other Americans. And it included a section in which Trump wondered how CNN contributor Steve Cortes could be Hispanic even though, the president said, he appeared to be of Northern European descent.

“He happens to be Hispanic, but I never quite figured it out because he looks more like a WASP than I do,” Trump said of Cortes, who was in the audience.

From the stage, he asked Cortes: “Who do you love more, the country or Hispanics?” Cortes appeared to mouth “country,” to which Trump replied “I don’t know. I may have to go for the Hispanics, to be honest with you. We got a lot of Hispanics.”

