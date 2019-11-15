Live Now
Trump: Impeachment has been ‘very hard on my family’

BOSSIER, La. — President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that the impeachment process was taking a personal toll, calling impeachment a “problem” that had been “very hard on my family.”

“I have one problem. And it has been very hard on my family,” he said at a campaign rally in Louisiana, adding that “impeachment, to me, is a dirty word.”

“It’s been very unfair, very hard on my family. Me, it’s my whole life, it’s crazy,” he said. “What a life I lead. You think this is fun, don’t you? But it’s been very hard on my family. Very, very hard.”

He did not elaborate on any specific impact.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

