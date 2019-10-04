Trump: I have absolute right to ask countries to investigate

President Donald Trump takes a question from the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Florida. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(CNN) – President Trump says he has the “absolute right” to ask “other countries” to investigate corruption.

He tweeted Thursday:

“As the president of the united states, I have an absolute right, perhaps even a duty, to investigate, or have investigated, corruption, and that would include asking, or suggesting, other countries to help us out!” “This isn’t about a campaign, this is about corruption on a massive scale!”

Trump’s tweets come after he told reporters earlier in the day that he wanted both Ukraine and China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The comments join a flurry of defiant statements and falsehoods from the president in recent days after the launch of the house impeachment inquiry last week.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing in Ukraine by Joe or Hunter Biden.

