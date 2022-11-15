TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Donald Trump is expected to announce a third run for president on Tuesday.

On his social media network, the former president teased a “big announcement” set for Tuesday evening.

“Hopefully tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country,” Trump wrote.

The announcement comes after a disappointing week for Republicans with Democrats maintaining control of the Senate following the midterm elections.

“Other Republicans are saying, ‘woah, woah, woah let’s let the dust settle and really listen to the American people on what they want the agenda to be for the Republican Party,'” said Tara Newsom, a political science professor at St. Petersburg College.

Newsom said Trump was likely hoping for a series of wins to help bolster his image and energize his base, but that didn’t happen, and many are blaming him for the midterm results.

“His message of hate and division, and his lack of real optimism for the country is falling flat with Republicans and Democrats. What’s really interesting is that the candidates he supported did not win, election deniers did not win,” Newsom said.

Newsom believes the announcement is a way to distract from Democrats’ victories, and also a way to quiet all the excitement surrounding Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“The American people are ready for a fresh Republican message and that message, we hope, can come through a really healthy competition of Republican candidates for presidency,” Newsom said. “We just can’t say that just because Ron DeSantis won big and won in Florida that he is the de facto candidate for 2024.”

Trump is expected to make the announcement from his Mar-a-Lago home at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday evening.