Trump encourages North Carolina residents to vote twice to test mail-in system

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — President Donald Trump suggested that people in North Carolina vote twice in the November election, once by mail and once in-person, according to NBC News.

“So let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote,” Trump said when asked whether he has confidence in the mail-in system in the battleground state, according to the report.

“If it’s as good as they say it is then obviously they won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote. So that’s the way it is. And that’s what they should do,” Trump added.

It is illegal to vote more than once in an election.

You can read more on this story on NBC News.