Trump claims Biden is ‘against God’ and will ‘hurt the Bible’

CLEVELAND (CNN Newsource) – President Trump made a bizarre attack on presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden asserting that Biden, a practicing Catholic, wants to “hurt the Bible” and “hurt God” during a speech in Ohio.

“He’s going to do things that nobody ever would ever think even possible because he’s following the radical left agenda. Take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God, he’s against God, he’s against guns,” Trump said.

Trump later doubled-down against Biden, telling people “Your guns will be taken away, immediately and without notice.”

In respone, the Biden campaign released this statement.

“Joe Biden’s faith is at the core of who he is; he’s lived it with dignity his entire life, and it’s been a source of strength and comfort in times of extreme hardship. Donald Trump is the only president in our history to have tear-gassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it – and a Bible – for his own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain. And this comes just one day after Trump’s campaign abused a photo of Joe Biden praying in church to demean him, in one of the starkest expressions of weakness throughout this whole campaign.”