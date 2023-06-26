TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in Texas on Monday to unveil his plan to secure the southern border.

While the governor’s top priority is reversing President Joe Biden’s policies, his border plan also includes declaring a national emergency and working with state and local law enforcement to stop illegal crossings.

“I say use force to repel them, if you do that one time they will never do it again,” DeSantis said. “We are gonna end catch and release, we are gonna end phony asylum claims.”

He also vowed to finish what former President Donald Trump started.

“We are going to build a border wall. Walls work,” DeSantis said.

Political experts say this isn’t the first time they’ve heard these promises.

“What you’re seeing DeSantis do is saying, Hey, I’m gonna roll out the same policies that Trump did. I’m just gonna do ’em better,” political science professor Tara Newsom said.

Back home, DeSantis is taking heat for Florida’s immigration policies. That’s after signing off on the state’s strictest anti-illegal-immigration law to date.

“Looking at that national stance, plus the Florida experience doesn’t make the Florida blueprint really that appetizing to replicate on a nationwide basis,” Newsom added.

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign took shots at DeSantis’ new plan.

“Ron DeSantis praised President Trump for his immigration and border policies that helped keep our country safe. Now DeSantis is copying and pasting President Trump’s Agenda47 policy plan because he doesn’t have an original idea of his own,” Trump’s campaign said in a statement after his press conference on Monday.

The rhetoric is expected to continue as both make illegal immigration a centerpiece of their campaigns for president.