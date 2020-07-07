Trump accused of ‘hubris and willful ignorance,’ in niece’s new book

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, is leveling scathing criticism of the president in her forthcoming book.

In her book titled, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” Mary Trump accuses her uncle of “hubris and willful ignorance,” dating back to his early days.

This combination photo shows the cover art for “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man”, left, and a portrait of author Mary L. Trump, Ph.D. The book, written by the niece of President Donald J. Trump, was originally set for release on July 28, but will now arrive on July 14. (Simon & Schuster, left, and Peter Serling/Simon & Schuster via AP)

She charges that Donald Trump’s father created a toxic family dynamic that made Trump who he is. She also claims her uncle destroyed her father and she doesn’t want him to destroy the country.

The book is being published two weeks early by Simon and Schuster on July 14. It comes after a court battle in which the president’s younger brother Robert tried, but failed, to block its release.

The White House has declined to comment on the book.

