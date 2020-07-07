Trump accused of ‘hubris and willful ignorance,’ in niece’s new book

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, is leveling scathing criticism of the president in her forthcoming book.
In her book titled, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” Mary Trump accuses her uncle of “hubris and willful ignorance,” dating back to his early days.
She charges that Donald Trump’s father created a toxic family dynamic that made Trump who he is. She also claims her uncle destroyed her father and she doesn’t want him to destroy the country.
The book is being published two weeks early by Simon and Schuster on July 14. It comes after a court battle in which the president’s younger brother Robert tried, but failed, to block its release.
The White House has declined to comment on the book.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tracking the Tropics Week 6: Storm surge, contraflow and the buoy network
- You may get to see a new comet with only the naked eye
- Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in shooting of 7-year-old girl
- Dunkin’ to close 450 stores permanently by end of 2020
- Trump, First Lady to discuss reopening schools amid coronavirus