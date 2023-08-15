TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former President Donald Trump is under fire, again. He’s one of 19 defendants listed on a 41-count indictment handed down by a grand jury, late Monday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says all of the charges are connected to the two-year investigation exploring allegations that Trump coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 general election. The former president is facing 13 charges, including racketeering and conspiracy.

Others listed in the indictment are Trump allies including lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and Jenna Ellis.

“The grand jury issued arrest warrants for those who are charged. I am giving the defendants to voluntarily surrender no later than noon on Friday the 25th day of August 2023,” Willis said.

Some have speculated that if Trump were reelected, he could pardon himself after convictions on his other three federal indictments, he would not have that power if convicted in the latest indictment, a state case.

Trump reacted to the indictment on his ‘Truth Social’ account Tuesday morning. The post reads: So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, “I will get Trump.” And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!