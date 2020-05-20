Tiffany Trump graduates law school

Tiffany Trump, front center, arrives to hear President Donald Trump deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump congratulated his daughter Wednesday for graduating law school.

Tiffany Trump, the fourth of the president’s five children, was honored Saturday in a virtual commencement ceremony for Georgetown Law School.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted, “Great student, great school… Just what I need is a lawyer in the family.”

He added, “Proud of you, Tiff!”

A White House official told CNN Trump has invited his daughter to the White House Wednesday to congratulate her in person.

Tiffany Trump has not commented on what her next steps will be, career-wise, or whether she intends to take the bar exam.

