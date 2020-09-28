LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Thousands of vehicles participate in ‘Trump Train’ parade in Texas

Politics

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas (NBC) – Supporters of the re-election of President Trump gathered in Lubbock, Texas for a rally parade.

Hundreds of flag bearing vehicles lined up sunday before taking their caravan around the city.

Organizers deemed it a “Trump Train” asking attendees to fly a Trump, American, Texas, blue line flag or just have a sticker.

The large gathering required the attention of law enforcement in order to keep it orderly in the midst of traffic issues.

Before embarking on the parade, supporters gathered for speeches, including some from local elected officials and candidates for office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss