Thousands of vehicles participate in ‘Trump Train’ parade in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (NBC) – Supporters of the re-election of President Trump gathered in Lubbock, Texas for a rally parade.

Hundreds of flag bearing vehicles lined up sunday before taking their caravan around the city.

Organizers deemed it a “Trump Train” asking attendees to fly a Trump, American, Texas, blue line flag or just have a sticker.

The large gathering required the attention of law enforcement in order to keep it orderly in the midst of traffic issues.

Before embarking on the parade, supporters gathered for speeches, including some from local elected officials and candidates for office.